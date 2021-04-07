Eaton Vance Management Has $74.68 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $74,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $375.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

