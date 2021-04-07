Eaton Vance Management Has $75.55 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.32% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $75,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $130.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

