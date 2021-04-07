Eaton Vance Management Has $87.16 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.25% of Parker-Hannifin worth $87,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $317.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

