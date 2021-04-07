Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,313 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.12% of National Vision worth $77,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,170.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

