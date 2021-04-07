Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,699 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.87% of Brunswick worth $51,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

