Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Shopify worth $71,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,156.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.40, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.02 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,199.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

