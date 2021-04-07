Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $81,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

