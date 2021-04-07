Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,590,006 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,531.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,006 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of General Motors worth $70,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,627,265 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,351. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.