Eaton Vance Management Purchases 23,562 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $85,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after buying an additional 227,113 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,581,000 after buying an additional 153,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,602,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,199,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

