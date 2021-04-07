Eaton Vance Management Purchases 550,012 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.83% of Performance Food Group worth $52,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,663,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
