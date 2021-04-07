Eaton Vance Management Purchases 550,012 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.83% of Performance Food Group worth $52,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,663,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

