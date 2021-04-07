Eaton Vance Management Purchases 922 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.87% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $60,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.