Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.51% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $80,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

