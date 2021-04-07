Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $55,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 100.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

APD opened at $288.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

