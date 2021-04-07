Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,490 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.81% of Blueprint Medicines worth $52,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

