Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,589 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $65,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,327,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

