Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,886 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.61% of A. O. Smith worth $54,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

