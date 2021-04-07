Eaton Vance Management Sells 107,408 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,408 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.26% of Synchrony Financial worth $53,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $231,301,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,399,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 653,302 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

