Eaton Vance Management Sells 119,014 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119,014 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of Tractor Supply worth $54,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.