Eaton Vance Management Sells 12,405 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $81,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 267.87 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

