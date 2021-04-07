Eaton Vance Management Sells 167,497 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,497 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,078 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

T stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

