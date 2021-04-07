Eaton Vance Management Sells 20,906 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Zscaler worth $52,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,073. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.63 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

