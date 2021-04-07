Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,761 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.87% of LHC Group worth $58,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group stock opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.26 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

