Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,761 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.87% of LHC Group worth $58,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.26 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

