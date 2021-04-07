Eaton Vance Management Sells 300,813 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,813 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.17% of Nomad Foods worth $51,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.