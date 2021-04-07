Eaton Vance Management Sells 300,979 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,554 shares of the software’s stock after selling 300,979 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.18% of Altair Engineering worth $50,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $421,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,344 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,970 in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

