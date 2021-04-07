Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,515 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of Corning worth $62,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $280,667,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,134,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,833,000 after acquiring an additional 180,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Corning stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

