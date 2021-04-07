Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,515 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.22% of Corning worth $62,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corning by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Corning by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

