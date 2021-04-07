Eaton Vance Management Sells 351,848 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351,848 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Management worth $58,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.91 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

