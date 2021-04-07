Eaton Vance Management Sells 48,139 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 48,139 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $51,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $573,541,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Illumina by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 511,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $189,258,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,537. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

ILMN opened at $414.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.25. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

