Eaton Vance Management Sells 540,731 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540,731 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.95% of Steel Dynamics worth $73,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

STLD opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

