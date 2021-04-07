Eaton Vance Management Sells 75,000 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $49,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 207,799 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 296,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 445,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 378,344 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

