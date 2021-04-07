Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Ball worth $63,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Ball by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ball by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

BLL opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

