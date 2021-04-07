eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,395 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,635,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 78,326 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in eBay by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,353,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $218,785,000 after acquiring an additional 594,265 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in eBay by 60,621.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,182,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.