ebirah (EBRH) Price Reaches $3.05 on Top Exchanges

ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ebirah has a market cap of $1.30 million and $1,508.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ebirah coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00005395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ebirah has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00269936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00804273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,753.88 or 1.00302520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ebirah Profile

ebirah’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,000 coins. ebirah’s official Twitter account is @EbirahOfficial

ebirah Coin Trading

