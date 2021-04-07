eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. eBoost has a market cap of $18.25 million and approximately $5,852.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00390169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005260 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

