EchoLink Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.38 million and $227,915.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.07 or 0.00634684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00080313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.