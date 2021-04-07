Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 349,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 482,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.35. The firm has a market cap of £40.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

