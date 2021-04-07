Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 3.5%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.13. 6,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,587,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.