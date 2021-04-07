Education Ecosystem Market Cap Tops $2.70 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 5% against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $74,955.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00079855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

LEDU is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

