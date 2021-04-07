Effect.AI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $358,873.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $358,873.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00313332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003084 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 254.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019988 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

