Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0049

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Egretia has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $20.67 million and $9.23 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00079855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

EGT is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.