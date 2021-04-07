Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $657.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.