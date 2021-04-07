Elastos (ELA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.68 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.51 or 0.00014934 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $162.60 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005825 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001546 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,947,436 coins and its circulating supply is 19,114,083 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

