Elastos Price Reaches $8.86 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Elastos has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $169.34 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $8.86 or 0.00015570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,945,382 coins and its circulating supply is 19,112,645 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

