Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 250.3% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $71.36 million and $186.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00270434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.85 or 0.00804287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.95 or 1.00744248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.