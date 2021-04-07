Electroneum (ETN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.61 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $486.66 million and $1.61 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,852,736,483 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

