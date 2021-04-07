Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $203,838.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 64,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $203,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,462.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ELVT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 336,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

