Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 30,866 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,029.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95.

Shares of ELVT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 336,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

