Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 76,953 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 336,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

