Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,530 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Eli Lilly and worth $689,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.